Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Tuesday night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise on Tuesday at midnight October 1, 2025, by NIS 0.07 per liter to NIS 7.23 per liter, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced. The charge for service at pumps will remain NIS 0.25 per liter.

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure Fuel Authority managing director Bat Sheva Abuhatzira says, "The price rise is due to an increase in the international price as well as a strengthening of the dollar exchange rate (against the shekel). The international price of gasoline rose by 2% during the month and the dollar exchange rate strengthened by 1.2% compared with the previous month."

Since the beginning of 2025, the price of gasoline has increased by NIS 0.03 per liter, up from NIS 7.20 in January. This is the second consecutive month that the price of 95 octane gasoline in Israel has risen after reaching an 18 month low in August of NIS 7.07 per liter.

For the sake of comparison, the most expensive that 95 octane gasoline has been recently was NIS 7.90 in May 2024 and the cheapest was NIS 6.81 in April-May 2023, partly due to a temporary cut in excise tax..

The price of gasoline at gas stations in Israel is calculated by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure towards the end of each month, based on the average fuel prices in the Mediterranean basin and the dollar exchange rate. In addition, the price includes a basket of marketing expenses for the station, excise tax, and VAT.

