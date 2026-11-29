The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fall on Monday at midnight December 1, 2026, by NIS 0.24 per liter to NIS 7.61 per liter from NIS 7.85, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced. The price per liter was meant to fall a massive NIS 0.74 but the NIS 0.50 subsidy on excise tax will also end on Monday night, moderating the fall. The charge for service at pumps will remain at NIS 0.26 per liter. In the past month, the price of oil has fallen sharply. However, the shekel has weakened against the US dollar to NIS 3.29/$ compared with NIS 3.13/$ at the end of the previous month. Fuel prices remain high due to the conflicts involving Iran and Ukraine, though an increased volume of fuel is now successfully exiting the Persian Gulf, which exerts downward pressure on prices.

In Israel, fuel prices are regulated and heavily taxed, with the cost determined primarily based on fuel prices in the Mediterranean region. Since this price is denominated in dollars, the shekel-dollar exchange rate also has a significant impact. Added to this is a marketing margin to ensure profit for gas stations as well as a fuel excise tax and VAT. Together these components account for more than half of the final fuel price.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 29, 2026.

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