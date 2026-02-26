Gasoline prices to rise above NIS 7 on Saturday night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise on Saturday at midnight March 1, 2026, by NIS 0.14 per liter to NIS 7.02 per liter, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced. Last month the price rose by NIS 0.03 per liter. The charge for service at pumps will remain NIS 0.25 per liter.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat, where there is no VAT, will rise NIS 0.12 on Saturday night to NIS 5.95 per liter. The charge for service at pumps will remain NIS 0.21 per liter.

The Ministry of Energy said, "Security and geopolitical tensions have led to an increase in the price of international gasoline, by a cumulative rate of 7.06% compared with the previous update. In addition, the update reflects an increase of approximately 0.3% in the exchange rate. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure once again recommends that the public compare prices between gas stations and wishes them a safe and pleasant journey,"

For the sake of comparison, the most expensive that 95 octane gasoline has been recently was NIS 7.90 in May 2024 and the cheapest was NIS 6.81 in April-May 2023, partly due to a temporary cut in excise tax.

The price of gasoline at gas stations in Israel is calculated by the Ministry of Energy towards the end of each month, based on the average fuel prices in the Mediterranean region and the shekel-dollar exchange rate. In addition, the price includes margins for marketing expenses for the gas station, excise tax and VAT.

