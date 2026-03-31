Gasoline prices to rise sharply Tuesday night

Due to the war, the maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise on Tuesday at midnight April 1, 2026, by NIS 1.08 per liter to NIS 8.05 per liter, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced.

The price of gasoline at gas stations in Israel is calculated by the Ministry of Energy towards the end of each month, based on the average fuel prices in the Mediterranean region and the shekel-dollar exchange rate. In addition, the price includes margins for marketing expenses for the gas station, excise tax and VAT.

Due to the war with Iran the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil has risen from $70 to $110 over the past month and was $60 per barrel at the start of the year.

For the sake of comparison, the most expensive that 95 octane gasoline has been recently was NIS 7.90 in May 2024 and the cheapest was NIS 6.81 in April-May 2023, partly due to a temporary cut in excise tax.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 31, 2026.

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