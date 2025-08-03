Global-e acquires Israeli startup ReturnGo

Israeli ecommerce platform Global-e Online (Nasdaq: GLBE) has announced the acquisition of Israeli startup ReturnGo to enhance the post-purchase experience of customers. No financial details about the deal were disclosed.

ReturnGo, which was founded by CEO Aviad Raz, CTO Assi Abramovitz and Eyal Rosenthal, has developed an AI-based platform for efficiently managing returns and exchanges of products purchased on ecommerce sites. The company has raised $11.3 million since it was founded in 2020, according to "Startup Nation Finder."

Global-e provides technology solutions for cross-border online commerce. According to the company's announcement, the acquisition of ReturnGo will enhance solutions for automating return and exchange processes for merchants using Global-e solutions, allowing them more flexibility.

Global-e president and cofounder Nir Debbi said, "This acquisition will enable us to provide our merchants with a better solution to deliver enhanced experiences, improve satisfaction, and strengthen loyalty of their customers."

Raz said, "By joining forces with Global-e, we're amplifying our mission to make returns smarter, faster, sustainable, and more valuable for merchants and consumers alike. We're proud of what we've built, and we're even more excited for what comes next."

Global-e's share price fell 0.2% on Wall Street on Thursday and a further 5.2% on Friday to $31.42, giving a market cap of $5.3 billion. The Petah Tikva-based company, managed by CEO and cofounder Amir Schlachet, held its IPO in 2021, at a company valuation of $3.6 billion and at its peak its market cap was $11 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 3, 2025.

