Globes, JP Morgan conference to discuss tech challenges

A joint technology conference, the Enterprise Technology Summit, held by "Globes" and JP Morgan will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) at the "Sheva" event venue in Tel Aviv from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM. The conference will deal with the technological challenges facing enterprises in spheres such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, etc. Among those attending the conference will be former Israel Security Agency director Prof. Yuval Diskin, Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel, senior JP Morgan executives, Israel Competition Authority director general Adv. Michal Halperin, Merav Bahat from Microsoft, Ofer Lavi from IBM, Eran Zinman from Monday.com, investors Yodfat Harel Buchris and Rona Segev Gal, and others.

At the conference, "Globes" will disclose its list of most promising startups in 2019 compiled through a survey of venture capital investors. The favorite startup selected by surfers will also be revealed.

