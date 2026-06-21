“Globes” poll of polls: Eisenkot overtakes Bennett

"Globes" poll of polls is back. Israel is going to elections, and "Globes" is following the campaign through the latest polls from the leading media outlets and examining who is strengthening, who is weakening and who is hovering around the four-seat threshold.

In all polls, Likud maintains its position as the largest party, and on average it wins 24 seats one down from last week. The main story now is race to be the second largest party, with the Yashar Party led by Gadi Eisenkot overtaking the Beyachad (Together) Party led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid. Yashar wins an average 21 seats, up two from last week, and Beyachad wins 17, down two from last week.

Two parties win 10 seats each: the Democrats (Yair Golan), up one from last week and Avigdor Liberman’s and Yisrael Beiteinu, also up one from last week. Shas wins 9 seats - unchanged from last week. Otzma Yehudit - Jewish Power (Itamar Ben-Gvir) wins 8 seats, down 1 from last week and United Torah Judaism wins 7 unchanged from last week. The Joint List (Hadash, Ta'al and Balad) 6, Ra'am 5 and Religious Zionism 4 seats are all unchahged from last week. Blue and White led by Benny Gantz and the Reservists led by Yoaz Hendel again do not pass the threshold.

What is the conclusion? In a bloc-based distribution, the coalition wins 52 seats and the opposition 68. However, the opposition bloc also includes 11 seats from the Arab parties. This means that the non-Arab opposition parties only reach 57 seats, so they alone will still have difficulty forming a government.

Behind the numbers: In most polls, the opposition bloc wins 67 to 70 seats, with the Arab parties (the Joint List and Ra'am) receiving a combined 11 seats. The poll that again presents a significant difference from the rest is the Channel 14 poll - in which the coalition wins a majority of 62 seats. In the past month, In Channel 14 polls, the coalition parties reached 66 seats less than two months ago.

Average poll result

Likud - 24 seats

Yashar - 21

Beyachad - 17

Democrats - 10

Yisrael Beitenu - 10

Shas - 9

Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) - 8

United Torah Judaism - 7

Joint Arab list - 6

Ra’am 5

Religious Zionism - 4

Because of the averaging process, the number of seats does not necessarily total 120.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 21, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.