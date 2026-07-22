Glow raises $180m at $1.2b valuation

Israeli cybersecurity company Glow today announced it has raised $180 million at a company valuation of $1.2 billion, thus becoming a unicorn within a year of its founding. The money was raised in three financing rounds: a $20 million seed round, a $60 million Series A round and a $100 million Series B round.

The Series B financing round was led by Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts, Greenoaks and Red Point Ventures with participation from Index Ventures, Swish Ventures, Lux Capital, Operator Collective, and Holly Ventures. The company says the money will be used for sales and marketing, expanding the workforce and continued investment in R&D.

Glow was founded by CEO Roi Tiger, Omer Singer, and Ophir Arie. Tiger is a former VP engineering at Meta and a cofounder of Onavo, which was acquired by Meta in 2013. The company has nearly 100 employees including 70 in Israel.

Glow operates in the field of endpoint security, that is, the computers and devices through which employees connect to the organization's systems. Glow says the spread of AI has fundamentally changed the field: if in the past most of the attention was directed at protecting servers, networks or cloud services, today AI tools, autonomous agents and new software enter organizations mainly through employees' personal computers. At the same time, attackers are also using AI models to detect weaknesses and exploit them more quickly, so that the time available to security teams has been significantly shortened.

According to Tiger, this was the starting point for the company. He says, "We saw a huge market, estimated at about $40 billion, but we also realized that the threats had changed. The traditional approach is based on the idea that something will happen and then the organization will react. In the AI era, the rate of attacks is faster, so you have to move from a reactive approach to a preventive approach." In the past, he explained, security vulnerabilities could be exploited within days or weeks, while today it can sometimes take hours.

The platform developed by Glow is based on AI agents that continuously study the organization’s work environment, security policies and employee usage patterns. Based on this data, it identifies which AI software and tools can operate safely and which pose a risk that should be blocked or removed. The company claims that this approach allows customers to reduce exposure to threats without limiting employees’ use of AI tools, and is also intended for software risk management, supply chain security and corporate device management.

"The goal is to build a large company, not just another niche product"

According to Tiger, one of the lessons learned in recent years in the cybersecurity industry is that enterprises prefer to work with a smaller number of vendors, each of which provides the broadest possible solution, rather than purchasing a long list of dedicated products. "There are many niche solutions today, but ultimately they don't always produce the level of protection that the organization is looking for. We try to look at the organization as a whole and understand the broader context of the work environment, and not solve just one problem," he said.

The company said it already works with dozens of enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies in healthcare, retail and financial services, and that it has paying customers alongside organizations that are in the implementation stage. Tiger added that for him, the goal is not a quick exit but rather building an independent company that will become a leading player in the field. "The cybersecurity industry in Israel has changed a lot since we founded Onavo. Today, there is experience, investors, and human capital here that allow us to aim higher. We want to build a major company that will lead a large market over time, and not just another one-off solution."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 22, 2026.

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