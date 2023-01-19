Goldfarb Seligman and Gross merge as Israel's biggest law firm

Goldfarb Seligman & Co. and Gross & Co., two of Israel's biggest law firms, have merged to become the country's biggest law firm with 520 lawyers. The merged firm will be called Goldfarb Gross Seligman.

In the first phase the firm will remain in its current offices - Goldfarb Seligman in Electra Tower in Tel Aviv's Yigal Alon Street and Gross on the other side of the Ayalon Highway in Azrieli Towers. In the future the offices will be unified in one building.

"Globes" reported that talks on the merger were already underway in November 2022. Progress in the complex negotiations took months and only today was the agreement to merge confirmed.

Goldfarb Gross Seligman's core practice areas will be high-tech and venture capital, corporate and capital market, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, planning and building, litigation and taxation. The me4rger will also strengthen the legal practice in banking and finance, labor law, local authorities and tenders, intellectual property (IP), energy and infrastructures, antitrust and environment.

Goldfarb Gross Seligman, will leapfrog Meitar, which until today was Israel's largest law firm with 470 lawyers followed by Herzog with 452 lawyers and Arnon Tadmor Levy with 370 lawyers.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 19, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.