Google Cloud launches new Israel region

Google Cloud has announced the launch of a new region to support its growing customer base in Israel. The Israel region will deliver a comprehensive portfolio of Google Cloud products to private and public sector organizations locally, making it easier for customers to serve their own users faster, more reliably and securely.

Having a region in Israel will help accelerate innovation for Google Cloud customers of all sizes, including PayBox, a digital wallet application owned by Israel Discount Bank.

Israel Google Cloud country director Boaz Maoz said, "Google has long looked to Israel for globally impactful technologies including popular Search features, Waze, Duplex, Live Caption, and flood forecasting. At our Decode with Google 15RAEL event last week, we celebrated 15 years of Google innovation in Israel and our longstanding support of the country’s vibrant startup ecosystem.

"Over the years, we’ve expanded our enterprise investments in the country, too. In addition to our over a decade long investment in the space, Google has acquired Israeli-based companies like Alooma, Elastifile and Velostrata, and Uri Frank joined Google Cloud last month to lead our server chip design team from our offices in Tel Aviv and Haifa."

Google Cloud has 25 regions and 76 zones around the world, which deliver high-performance, low-latency services and products for Google Cloud’s enterprise and public sector customers. Google Cloud says that with each new region, customers get access to secure infrastructure, smarter analytics tools, an open platform and the cleanest cloud in the industry.

Last year, Google Cloud was selected by the Israeli government to provide cloud services to government ministries. Google says this partnership can enable the government, and private companies operating in regulated industries, to simplify the way in which users are served, create a uniform approach to digital security, and support compliance and residency requirements.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 19, 2022.

