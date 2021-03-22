Google sets up Israel chip development center

Google today announced that it is "doubling down" on custom chips to boost performance and appointing Uri Frank as VP engineering for server chip design. Google said that, "He will lead a design team focused on systems on chip (SOCs) in Israel."

Frank left Intel a month ago shortly after being promoted to corporate VP design and engineering group after previously serving as general manager of the core and client development group, where he was responsible for a team of 2,000 in Israel, the US and India.

Google says it is focusing on systems on chip (SoC), where "multiple functions sit on the same chip, or on multiple chips inside one package instead of motherboards."

Google added, "The future of cloud infrastructure is bright, and it’s changing fast. As we continue to work to meet computing demands from around the world, today we are thrilled to welcome Uri Frank as our VP of Engineering for server chip design. Uri brings nearly 25 years of custom CPU design and delivery experience, and will help us build a world-class team in Israel."

Google continued, "We’ve long looked to Israel for novel technologies including Waze, Call Screen, flood forecasting, high-impact features in Search, and Velostrata’s cloud migration tools, and we look forward to growing our presence in this global innovation hub."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 22, 2021

