GrowthCurve Capital buys medication access co TailorMed

Israeli medication access company TailorMed has announced a majority investment by GrowthCurve Capital private equity fund. The acquisition of the majority stake is at an estimated company valuation of $250 million and represents an exit for most of the company’s investors.

TailorMed will continue to operate under the fund with its current management team. It will maintain its development center in Tel Aviv, which has about 60 employees, nearly half the company’s workforce of 130. With the fund’s support, TailorMed will pursue acquisitions and mergers with other companies in its sector.

To date, $60 million has been invested in the company, meaning all investors, including several Israeli funds, are set to benefit from the deal. The company grew within the Sanara Ventures incubator and received investments from TriVentures, Accelmed, Bridges, Samsung Next, Discount Capital, and the publicly traded Almeda Ventures (TASE: ALMD) R&D partnership. According to its financial reports, Almeda holds a stake of about 3% in the company, following a $2.4 million investment. Other investors include the Providence hospital network, Citibank, the American Cancer Society, and US-based Windham Capital Partners, among others. The company also secured debt financing from Bank Hapoalim.

TailorMed was founded in 2016 by CEO Srulik Dvorsky, formerly VP of R&D at medical device company Brainsgate, and CTO Adam Siton, who previously headed the mobile division at Any.do.

The company has developed a platform that identifies medication assistance programs for patients. In the US, out-of-pocket costs for medications and medical treatments are high, and not all patients are able to manage them. Finding financial assistance is in the interest of several stakeholders within the system: the patient, of course, but also the hospital, which may struggle to collect outstanding debts from patients, and pharmaceutical companies. For the latter, it is sometimes advantageous to cover a patient’s out-of-pocket costs to secure a larger payment from the insurance company. The platform therefore connects patients with such support programs.

"Following a family experience with cancer"

You managed to build a company that developed a precise solution for the US healthcare system, despite having no prior experience working in a US hospital or a US insurance company. How did you come up with this idea, and how did you go about learning the market?

Dvorsky: "In a way, what happened to us wasn't supposed to happen. I’m not sure how the cards fell into place. The desire to solve a problem in the healthcare sector stemmed from dealing with cancer within my family. I knew I was targeting the US market, and I approached it not by being wedded to a specific idea, but rather with the intent to listen. I knew I didn't want to spend years building technology only to encounter the market afterward. Instead, I wanted to build something, even if small, which was truly useful, and immediately hit the ground running to engage with the market firsthand."

The first platform was implemented in 2018. Once the company demonstrated that the hospital could recoup its investment by reducing bad debt, the path opened up for further growth. Today, platforms are deployed in roughly 950 hospitals and 4,700 clinics, and the company works with over 3,000 pharmacies, including the Walgreens chain. It connects enrolled patients to about 6,000 different support programs, 100 of which are sponsored by pharmaceutical companies. By its own estimates, the company has facilitated $7.4 billion in financial assistance for 75 million patients.

Since then, the company has expanded into other areas involving the connection between patients and pharmaceutical firms. Dvorsky explains, "In the US, pharmaceutical companies are prohibited from reaching out directly to patients, so they began asking us to take on additional tasks. For instance, Eli Lilly requested that patients with a prescription for one of their medications receive guidance on managing potential side effects. They also asked that, one day prior to an appointment, patients receive information on how to prepare for receiving the medication."

Four years ago, Dvorsky moved to the US to manage the company.

After all your work within the healthcare system, was there anything that surprised you as a patient?

"My own experiences as a consumer actually confirmed what we already knew. When I spent a night in a hospital and subsequently received a prescription, no information regarding financial assistance was offered to me, neither by the hospital nor by the pharmacy chain Walgreens (which is now a client of ours and does offer such information).

"Other Israelis living in the US are often quite taken aback by the system. The bill is presented only after treatment is complete, and the total can be shockingly high, which creates a sense of fear surrounding any medical care. I spend quite a few Sundays explaining insurance plans to my friends."

"Our key differentiator is the network effect."

The company is currently developing an AI product that autonomously consolidates all relevant data. "Our goal is to shift to a model where the AI manages the process, reaching out to a human agents only when it hits a roadblock, rather than the other way around."

However, he stresses, "Our true differentiator isn't the AI or the data itself, but rather the network effect. Since all these stakeholders are already registered on our platform, the value of joining increases for every new participant. This also creates a barrier to entry for rivals - one that even AI is unlikely to overcome. GrowthCurve Capital specializes in companies that leverage network effects and in scaling them further."

Robert Thwaites, a Director at GrowthCurve, added, "TailorMed represents the largest, most extensive, and most diverse network in the patient financial assistance space, integrated across healthcare providers. They are exceptionally well-positioned to continue removing barriers to medical care for millions of patients in the US."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 2, 2026.

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