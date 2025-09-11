Hapoalim to finance 30-floor tower in Tel Aviv's Park Atidim

Tel Aviv's Park Atidim has signed an agreement with Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) for financial support for the construction of Tower 9, which will be the new flagship high-rise building for the office park. Hapoalim will provide NIS 700 million for construction of the tower and ongoing maintenance of the park's operations.

The new 30-floor tower will be a mixed-use project, which will include approximately 60,000 square meters office space, commercial space and a 3,000 square meter auditorium with 640 seats.

Although Tel Aviv Municipality owns the land, and is promoting construction with few parking spaces throughout the city, the building will be built according to the old parking standard, and will include a six-floor underground parking garage with 1,400 parking spaces.

The building, designed by architect Prof. Moshe Tzur, will be built to the LEED GOLD green standard. The construction company is BST and the building is currently in the early stages of marketing. Occupancy is planned for another four to five years.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 11, 2025.

