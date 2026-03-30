Harel buys 19% stake in Waxman Group engineers

Harel Finance and Investments (TASE: HARL) will invest an estimated tens of millions of shekels in engineering and project management company Waxman Group (formerly Waxman Govrin Geva - WXG) for a 19% stake. Both companies declined to specify the precise amount of the investment.

Market sources see this as a strategic investment by Harel in one of Israel’s leading engineering and project management companies. Waxman Group provides a complete solution package throughout the entire life cycle of construction and infrastructure projects - statutory management, engineering planning and management, supervision, execution management, operation and implementation.

This is a rare investment in a company that is neither a development company nor a construction company operating in the real estate sector, but estimates in the industry believe that Waxman's activity will increase greatly following the war, due to the need to re-plan and rehabilitate neighborhoods and towns, as well as the need to develop the scale of infrastructure that will increase greatly in the coming years.

Waxman Group's value is estimated at a few hundred million shekels, and therefore estimates are that the financial scope of the deal will reach NIS 50-80 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 30, 2026.

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