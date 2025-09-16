HBO Max to launch in Israel

Warner Brothers HBO Max television streaming service plans to launch in Israel in mid-January 2026. Ahead of the launch Israeli TV provider YES has removed all HBO content from its library. HBO Max had initially planned to launch in Israel in June 2025 but postponed the launch one month before the date.

HBO's best known series are The White Lotus, Hacks and The Last of Us. In the past HBO has had legendary successes like The Sopranos, Game of Thrones and Sex and the City. All these and more will now only be available in Israel on the HBO Max streaming platform after it is launched.

However, sources tell "Globes" that HBO is in talks with Israel's big four providers - YES, Hot, Partner and Cellcom, so that they will offer subsidized packages as they currently do with Netflix.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 16, 2025.

