HBO Max to launch in Israel this month

Warner Brothers Discovery today announced that global streaming service HBO Max will launch in Israel on January 13. The company said, "This is an exciting milestone in the ongoing global expansion of HBO Max, which will allow Israeli audiences to have direct access to popular series around the world."

HBO Max content includes "House of the Dragon," "The Last of Us," "The White Lotus," "Euphoria," "The Pitt," the Harry Potter films, "Friends," "The Big Bang Theory" and more. According to the company's announcement, the service is available in over 100 markets worldwide.

What is the price?

The basic plan in Israel will cost NIS 50 per month, for a package that includes two HD devices; the premium package will cost NIS 65 per month and will include four 4K Ultra HD devices. Subscribers will be able to add sports content to the basic plan for NIS 20 per month. According to the company, the sports add-on contains advertisements and is limited to two categories of content that subscribers can order.

For comparison, Netflix's basic package in Israel costs NIS 33 per month, the standard package costs NIS 55, and the price of the premium package - which is the most popular according to Netflix - is NIS 70 per month.

HBO Max service will also be available through selected television providers in Israel, which means that it will be possible to receive the service as part of a larger package and perhaps at a better price.

In the third quarter of 2025, Warner Bros. Discovery reported that the HBO Max streaming service had 128 million subscribers worldwide.

"An active and engaged audience"

Jamie Cook, head of Warner Bros. Discovery's operations in the Asia-Pacific, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Turkey and Africa region, said in a press release: "We are pleased to bring HBO Max directly to viewers in Israel, a market with an active and engaged audience, which is drawn to quality stories. From iconic HBO original dramas to international blockbusters and fascinating documentaries, HBO Max will offer an entertainment experience like no other."

According to the company, subscribers to the service will be able to create up to five personal profiles, receive personalized recommendations, along with offline viewing. Families will be able to set up profiles tailored to children with age-appropriate content and parental control tools.

A takeover battle is currently underway for Warner Bros. Discovery. After the company announced the acceptance of Netflix's $82 billion acquisition offer, Paramount submitted a higher counteroffer of $108 billion. The issue has not yet been decided, and it could affect the way consumers, including Israelis, receive HBO Max content - whether as a separate app or part of an existing streaming service like Netflix.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 1, 2026.

