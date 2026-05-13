Healthcare quantum technologies co NVision raises $55m

Israeli quantum technologies for healthcare company NVision today announced the completion of a $55 million Series B financing round led by Abbott. The company also announced a major expansion from quantum sensing into quantum computing, advancing its efforts to build an end to end, quantum-based approach to designing and validating therapies.

The company’s quantum-enhanced sensing platform, POLARIS, already uses quantum technology to boost the MRI signal of sugar-based imaging agents by orders of magnitude, enabling real-time measurement of metabolism on standard MRI systems. This allows researchers to assess treatment response within hours to days based on disease biology, rather than relying on traditional imaging that can take up to months to show changes in morphology.

Building on the quantum molecular approach behind POLARIS, NVision is now extending its platform into quantum computation. While developing its MRI signal enhancement technology NVision discovered a new class of organic molecule-based qubits. With this expansion, NVision lays the foundation for a new quantum-driven approach to drug development.

POLARIS systems are already being installed at leading cancer centers worldwide and will be deployed in some 20 centers across the US, Europe, and Asia by the end of 2026. Sites include Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the University of Cambridge, and the Technical University of Munich. Importantly, POLARIS operates as a practical quantum device in real hospital environments and does not require specialized quantum expertise, demonstrating that quantum technologies can already deliver value today.

NVision cofounder and CEO Sella Brosh, "I see a future where quantum computers generate an explosion of drug hypotheses for diseases that are exceptionally difficult to treat today. As we expand our ambition into quantum computing, building on our remarkable new class of organic molecule-based qubits, that future comes closer. But without translational speed, we won’t fully realize those gains. POLARIS is built exactly to address this, enabling rapid in-vivo validation and closing the loop between design and reality."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 13, 2026.

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