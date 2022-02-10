Heavy rains rekindle hopes for full Kinneret

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has been rising fast in February, rekindling hopes that it may reach the maximum level for the first time in 30 years.

The lake has risen 21 centimeters since the start of February and is now 1.27 meters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level, according to the Kinneret Authority.

The lake has risen 51 centimeters over the past three weeks and there would need to be much more heavy rain over the next two months for the Kinneret to reach its maximum level this year, and compel the Israel Water Authority to open the Deganya dam at the southern end of the lake to prevent flooding. The dam, which allows water to flow down the southern section of the River Jordan to the Dead Sea, has not been opened since 1992.

This time last year the Kinneret was under 1 meter from its maximum level but ultimately fell well short after it was relatively dry in February, March and April.

This season, Central Israel including Tel Aviv has already more than its national average rainfall, while the north has had close to its national average. Jerusalem has only had 70% of its average annual rainfall and Beersheva just 42%.

The forecast is for rain through until tomorrow and then sunshine and blue skies from Saturday onwards.

