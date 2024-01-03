High Court rules Recusal Law will only apply from next Knesset

Israel's High Court of Justice has ruled that the Recusal Law will only apply from the next Knesset. Six out of the 11 justices ruled that the law has a distinctly personal element that constitutes an abuse of the Knesset's constituent authority.

The amendment said that the removal of a prime minister would only be due to physical or mental incapacity. Petitions demanded that the amendment be invalidated, but the justices ruled that it will come into effect in the 26th Knesset.

