High Court suspends law banning arrests of haredi draft dodgers

Israel’s High Court today issued a temporary injunction suspending the law enacted by the Knesset plenum yesterday to cancel the arrest of haredi draft dodgers.

Justice Ofer Grosskopf ruled, "In view of the long-standing ruling of this Court on the subject of the recruitment of yeshiva students, the significance of freezing arrest, investigation and enforcement proceedings with respect to only certain parts of the population, and due to the weighty arguments raised by the petitioners in the various petitions against its validity - a temporary injunction is hereby issued directing the respondents to provide reasons why the Security Service Law (Amendment No. 28 - Temporary Order) should not be repealed."

It was set that a hearing on the petitions will be held as soon as possible before an expanded panel to be determined by the President of the Supreme Court.

The law banning the arrest of haredi draft dodgers passed its second and third readings in the Knesset last night by 58 votes to 54.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 15, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.