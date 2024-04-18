H&O Kids opens first of 20 stores in Israel

Fashion and retail chain H&O Group has opened the first store in Israel in its H&O Kids sub-chain. H&O Kids will offer US children's fashion brands Oshkosh, Carters, and Skip Hop as well as its own H&O Kids in-house brand for new born babies through to 12 year olds.

The first store was opened today in the Azrieli shopping mall in Modi'in. H&O Israel invested NIS 500,000 in the 110 square meter store with 20 stores planned around the country in shopping centers and malls. The company is currently in advanced talks with mall groups to secure additional commercial space around Israel.

Israel children fashion retail market is worth an estimated NIS 2.5 billion annually with major players including Golf, Fox, Kiwi, Keds, Castro, Delta, Urbanix, and Delta.

H&O Group CEO Yossi Malka said, "The children's field is one of the core areas of the group, and we intend to strengthen it in the coming years. The company has worked on the development of the move and the concept about a year in advance, with the help of a team that specializes in children's fashion. With the completion of the concept and the construction of the collections, the timing of the launch was chosen."

H&O Group was founded in 1994 and has 28 stores around Israel with 1,200 employees. Brands marketed by the company include Nike, Adidas, Nautica, Lee, Wrangler and Delta.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 18, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.