Home Front Command eases war restrictions

Following a situation assessment, it was decided by Israel's Home Front Command that its defense guidelines will be updated from 6 pm today. As part of the changes, all regions of the country (except for the confrontation lines: northern Golan, southern Golan, Beit Shean Valley, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, Arava, Eilat and the Gaza border) will move from a strict defense level to a limited activity level.

According to the new guidelines, in places where services are provided, gatherings of up to 30 people can be held, provided that it is possible to reach a protected space during the defense alerts. For workplaces, routine activities can be conducted as long as it is possible to reach a protected space in the required time. School and other educational activities will not be permitted at all.

The policy is in effect from Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 6pm until Friday, June 20, 2025, at 8pm.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 18, 2025.

