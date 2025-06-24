Home Front Command lifts all restrictions

Following a situation assessment and approval from Minister of Defense Israel Katz in the wake of this morning's ceasefire, the IDF spokesman announced this evening changes to the Home Front Command's defense policy. All regions of the country will move to a full activity level without restrictions. As part of the latest guidelines, gatherings can be held, workplaces will operate without restrictions, and educational activities are returning to normal.

The Ministry of Education will not force schools to reopen tomorrow morning at 8am because of the short notice and will leave the final decision in the hands of local authorities.

The Gaza border region will remain subject to the Southern Command's guidelines.

The policy is in effect from Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 8:00pm until Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 8pm.

In the 12 days since Israel's operation in Iran began 28 Israelis were killed by Iranian missiles, and 17 people were seriously injured.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 24, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.