Home service co AIQHome Israel files for TASE IPO

Israel AIQHome Israel Ltd. has filed a prospectus to raise NIS 35 million in an IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) at a company valuation of NIS 320 million. The company has developed a platform called AIQOO Marketplace for home service professionals and contractors in the US.

Using the platform, service providers can purchase leads from a wide range of marketers and advertisers (including the AIQHome proprietary portal), connect with financing and loans providers, secure loans for homeowners requiring home service projects, form business correlations and relationships with B2B businesses including to name a few sub-contractors, designers, architects, renewable energy experts legal consultants, accountants, insurance agents, personnel agencies, and looking ahead, will also be able to order supplies, tools and materials from a range of suppliers across the US.

AIQHome's founders see the TASE IPO as the first step towards a dual listing on Nasdaq

Over the past year, AIQHome launched the platform to dozens of professionals across the US, focusing primarily on California and Florida. The platform enjoys high customer retention and system usage rates, thanks to the KPIs achieved at a minimum time frame.

AIQHome was founded in 2018 by entrepreneurs with extensive experience in technology, digital marketing, and management, including cofounder and CEO, Adir Dayan, and cofounder and CMO Amir Tal who has 20 years of expertise in digital marketing and attorney Arie Ofir, a board director that holds over 33 years of experience in insurance and finance. The company's CTO, Moshe Habas, is a co-founder and former partner of one of Israel's leading software companies in the field of mobile technology and a technology consultant to leading companies in Israel and startups in their growth stage.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 5, 2021

