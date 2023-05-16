IBM acquires Israeli co Polar Security

IBM has announced it has acquired Israeli company Polar Security, which allows customers to discover, continuously monitor and secure cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) application data and addresses the growing shadow data problem. No financial details were disclosed but a source told "TechCrunch" that IBM is paying $60 million for the Israeli company.

Polar Security was founded in January 2021 by CEO Guy Shanny and CTO Roey Yaacovi. The company has raised $8.5 million, according to Start-Up National Central from investors including Glilot and IB Tech-Fund.

According to IBM Polar Security has pioneered data security posture management (DSPM), which is an emerging cybersecurity segment that reveals where sensitive data is stored, who has access to it, how it’s used, and identifies vulnerabilities with the underlying security posture, including with policies, configurations, or data usage.

Polar Security has developed an agentless platform that connects within minutes can automatically find unknown and sensitive data across the cloud, including structured and unstructured assets within cloud service providers, SaaS properties, and data lakes. Polar Security then classifies the data, maps the potential and actual flow of that data, and identifies vulnerabilities, such as misconfigurations, over-entitlements, and behavior that violates policy or regulations.

Based on a risk-based prioritization methodology, Polar Security provides remediation reports that pinpoint the most pressing security risks and compliance violations and provides an analysis of the underlying causes and practical recommendations to address them. Financial terms were not disclosed.

IBM plans to integrate Polar Security’s DPSM technology within its Guardium family of leading data security products. With the integration of Polar Security’s DPSM technology, IBM Security Guardium will provide security teams with a data security platform that spans all data types across all storage locations - SaaS, on premise and in public cloud infrastructure.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 16, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.