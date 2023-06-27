Icelandair launches Tel Aviv - Reykjavik flights

Icelandic flag carrier Icelandair has launched Tel Aviv - Reykjavik flights. The new seasonal service is operating with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, three times a week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday until 29 October 2023. The estimated flight time from Israel to Iceland is seven hours.

The new route is enjoying high demand from Israeli tourists wanting to visit Iceland, and for connection flights between Tel Aviv and North America.

Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason said, "Tel Aviv fits well into our route network. In recent years, tourists from the region have shown great interest in visiting Iceland, and this new route will open new opportunities for Icelandic tourism. Furthermore, there is significant demand for flights between Tel Aviv and North America."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 27, 2023.

