Identity governance co Linx Security raises $50m

Israeli identity security and governance solutions company Linx Security today announced the completion of a $50 million Series B financing round led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from Cyberstarts and Index Ventures. These latest funds bring Linx’s total funding to $83 million.

Founded in 2023 by cybersecurity veterans Israel Duanis and Niv Goldenberg, the startup has 100 employees and has already signed multimillion-dollar contracts with banks, healthcare companies, and Fortune 500 firms, governing millions of identities globally. The company provides an AI-native platform that continuously maps, monitors, and governs all identities across the enterprise, human, non-human, and agents alike. By replacing manual processes and periodic reviews with real-time detection and automated remediation, Linx enables organizations to reduce identity risk without slowing down the business.

Duanis says, "Identity governance has shifted from a back-office compliance function to a core pillar of enterprise security. This funding allows us to scale faster and meet the growing demand from organizations that need real-time visibility and control over every kind of identity operating in their environment."

Linx recently launched Linx Autopilot, an autonomous AI agent designed to fundamentally change how identity governance is managed. Moving away from manual oversight and reactive processes, Autopilot continuously monitors identity activity, detects meaningful changes in real time, and takes action, either resolving issues automatically or escalating when needed. By operating across human, machine, and agents, Autopilot enables security teams to move from periodic control to continuous, intelligent enforcement, without adding operational overhead.

The funds raised will support Linx’s next phase of growth, including expanding worldwide, enlarging its marketing efforts, and speeding up product development for autonomous identity governance.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 31, 2026.

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