IDF rescues abducted soldier held in Gaza

The IDF has released for publication that it was successfully able to rescue Corporal Ori Megidish during an overnight ground operation in the Gaza Strip. She was captured by Hamas on October 7 on the Gaza border where she served as a lookout observer and abducted to Gaza.

Megidish has been reunited with her family and undergone medical tests, which found her to be in good health. The IDF spokesperson said that the IDF and Shin Bet will continue in its efforts to locate and rescue hostages.

There are currently believed to be 238 hostages in the Gaza Strip.

