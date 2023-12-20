Immigration to Israel falls sharply in 2023

In the first 11 months of 2023, 44,372 immigrants reached Israel, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration reports, significantly down from 74,714 in all of 2022, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine cause a large wave of immigration.

Of the immigrants in 2023, 36,000 came from countries of the former Soviet Union, 2,495 immigrants from the US and Canada, 1,78 immigrants from Ethiopia, 1,125 immigrants from Latin America and 945 immigrants from France.

65% of the immigrants from over the past year settled in just 10 cities: 6,344 immigrants in Tel Aviv, 6,165 immigrants in Haifa, which led the list in 2022. Only 2,236 immigrants settled in Jerusalem compared with 4,453 immigrants in Netanya, 2,671 immigrants in Bat Yam and 1,085 immigrants in Ashkelon.

Sharp fall during the war

The figures show a sharp fall in immigration since the start of the war. In October and November only 1,000 immigrants each month came to Israel compared with 7,000 in January, 6,000 in March and 5,000 in August.

Expectations are that immigration will rise sharply after the war due to the wave of antisemitism sweeping through Europe and North America.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 20, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.