Immigration to Israel of US lawyers up 50% since war

Despite this being one of the most challenging periods in Israel's history, Israel is experiencing a remarkable surge in legal professionals immigrating to Israel and shifting their legal careers to Israel, providing valuable expertise to an expanding international market. While sectors such as high-tech and healthcare are experiencing some level of talent brain drain, the legal industry is seeing notable growth from international professionals.

The numbers tell an interesting story. According to Nefesh B’Nefesh, which promotes immigration to Israel from the US and Canada, nearly 400 lawyers have immigrated to Israel over the past six years, with 257 of them under the age of retirement. Moreover, there has been a remarkable 50% increase in American lawyers immigrating to Israel since the beginning of the war. Nefesh B’Nefesh reports that 49 US lawyers immigrated to Israel in 2024, nearly double the 27 who immigrated in 2023. These attorneys bring with them expertise in diverse legal areas, enriching Israel's legal landscape with their specialized knowledge and international perspective.

What's driving this movement?

Interestingly, this upward trend is occurring despite, and perhaps even because of, the complex security situation Israel currently faces. The rising tide of antisemitism abroad has created a moment of clarity for many Jewish legal professionals. Campus protests, increasing number of hate crimes, and a general sense of unease have prompted many to reconsider where they truly belong.

Economic factors also play a significant role. Despite common perceptions, many find that Israel actually offers a lower cost of living compared to major American cities, especially considering the rising costs of tuition and healthcare. This financial reality, combined with meaningful professional opportunities, makes the transition appealing even separate from ideological motivations.

Integration into the Israeli market

Some relocate to Israel and join local firms, bringing valuable international perspective to Israeli companies operating both domestically and abroad. Others represent foreign law firms in Israel, facilitating cross-border transactions. The market increasingly recognizes the strategic advantage of attorneys with international training, particularly in specialized fields like corporate, intellectual property, and real estate, where American expertise can directly benefit Israeli clients doing business in the US.

Does language present a barrier?

Language barriers, once a significant obstacle, have diminished considerably. The legal sector now operates largely in English, with documentation, communication, and projects frequently conducted in that language. While learning Hebrew remains important for personal integration, English proficiency has transformed from a challenge into a professional asset. Many immigrant attorneys find that their native English skills become a valuable commodity as Israeli firms expand their international reach.

The impact on Israel's legal ecosystem

When I immigrated to Israel nearly 16 years ago, few local firms hired immigrant attorneys. Today, nearly every major Israeli firm and many later-stage tech companies employ lawyers from abroad, creating a cycle that attracts more talent. Additionally, a growing number of foreign law firms are establishing dedicated Israeli practices, while technology companies increasingly value attorneys with international backgrounds as they expand globally.

While individual cohorts of immigrant lawyers might seem small compared to other sectors, the cumulative effect over the years creates significant impact. When viewed holistically, these professionals constitute an incredible resource for Israel's economy and society.

The migration of legal talent is a more complex phenomenon than mere professional migration. It reflects a reality where increasing numbers of American attorneys are choosing to tie their professional and personal futures to Israel, despite - and perhaps because of - the current challenges. This development provides tremendous strength for those of us who have been in the market for a while, and I hope this trend continues for many years to come. The author is partner and head of DLA Piper's Israel Group