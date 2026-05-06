Indian co KPIT to acquire Israeli startup Cymotive

Indian company KPIT Technologies today announced it has entered into an agreement to buy a majority stake in Israeli automotive cybersecurity company Cymotive for $120 million. Former General Security Services (Shin Bet) chief Yuval Diskin is chairman of Cymotive. Cymotive provides cybersecurity products for vehicles, which includes secure architecture, threat modeling, intrusion detection, continuous monitoring and compliance with local regulatory rules. According to KPIT, Cymotive ended 2025 with $19.2 million revenue, down from $32.7 million in 2024 and $42.4 million in 2023.

Diskin said, "Cymotive was founded to bring Israel’s world class cybersecurity expertise, together with a culture of creativity and innovation, to protect the rapidly evolving world of software defined mobility. Joining the KPIT group allows us to scale this vision globally. KPIT’s deep mobility expertise, global reach, and strong OEM relationships significantly strengthen Cymotive’s automotive cybersecurity capabilities. Together, we are uniquely positioned to deliver end to end, AI driven solutions and products that enable the mobility ecosystem to innovate with confidence, while staying ahead of an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape. This strategic alignment positions us to build the world’s leading cybersecurity company for the mobility domain."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 6, 2026.

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