Inflation again rising as housing prices continue to fall

Israel’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% in June 2025 according to figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics today. Analysts had predicted that the CPI would rise by 0.1%-0.2%. The June reading increases annual inflation in Israel to 3.3% from 3.1% at the end of May, taking inflation further away from the upper limit of the Bank of Israel's annual target range of 3%.

Prominent price increases in June were in culture and entertainment, which rose 1.1%, food and fresh vegetables, which each rose 0.7%, housing maintenance and services, which rose 0.5%, transport and communications, which rose 0.4% each, and health which rose 0.3%.

Prominent price declines in June were in clothing, which fell 4.5%, fresh fruit, which fell 2.5%, and furniture and household equipment, which fell 0.4%.

The Central Bureau of Statistics has also published the change in home prices (which are not part of the general CPI) between March-April 2025 and April-May 2025. On average, prices fell 0.3%. This is the third successive month that prices have fallen, after falling 0.1% last month and 0.2% two months ago.

In the comparison between March-April 2025 and March-April 2024, the index of housing prices rose 3.9% while the average price of new housing rose 3.8%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 15, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.