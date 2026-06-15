Inflation holds steady

Israel’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.3% in May 2026 from the previous month, according to Central Bureau of Statistics figures released today. The May CPI had been expected to fall 0.1%-0.2%. Over the past 12 months, the index has risen 1.9%, within the Bank of Israel’s annual target range for inflation of 1%-3%, and unchanged from the 12 months to the end of April 2026..

There were significant falls in May in prices of fresh fruit, down 4.9%, transport, which fell 2.7% and household furniture and equipment, which fell 0.1%.

Home prices fall

The Central Bureau of Statistics has also published the change in home prices (which are not part of the general CPI) between March and April. On average, prices fell 0.3% after rising 0.3% the previous month but falling 0.1% in each of the first two months of 2026.

In comparison with the same period in 12 months ago - April 2026 compared with April 2025 - home prices have fallen 1.3%. Prices of new homes fell 3.9%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 15, 2026.

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