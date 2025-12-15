Inflation in Israel continues to fall

Israel’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.5% in November 2025, according to figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics today, as economists had predicted. Inflation in Israel over the past 12 months fell to 2.4%, keeping inflation well below the upper limit of the Bank of Israel's annual target range of 3%.

Prominent price declines in November were in fresh fruit and vegetables, which fell 4.1%, were in culture and entertainment, which fell 2.5%, transport and communications, which fell 1.6%, furniture and household equipment, which fell 1.1%.

Prominent price increases in November were in food, which rose 0.4%.

The Central Bureau of Statistics has also published the change in home prices (which are not part of the general CPI) between August-September 2025 and September-October 2025. On average, prices fell 0.5%. This is the eighth successive month that prices have fallen, after falling 0.3% in the previous month.

In the comparison between September-October 2025 and September-October 2024, the index of housing prices rose 0.1%. By region prices have risen over the past year by 5.5% in the north, 8.9% in Jerusalem, 1.2% in Haifa, and 0.5% in the south. Over the past year, prices have fallen by 2.7% in the central region and 2.9% in Tel Aviv. Prices of new homes have fallen by 2% over the past year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 15, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.