Inflation steady despite high August CPI reading

Israel’s Consumer Price Index rose by 0.7% in August in comparison with July, the Central Bureau of Statistics announced today. The reading was slightly lower than the analysts’ forecasts of a rise of 0.8%-0.9%. For the twelve months to the end of August, the rate of inflation was 1.5%, unchanged from the end of July, and well within the Bank of Israel’s 1-3% target rate.

There were notable rises in August in fresh vegetables, which rose 2.9%, transport, which rose 2.7%, and culture and entertainment, which rose 2%. There were falls in fresh fruit (-2%), clothing (-0.8%) and furniture and food (-0.5%).

The Home Price Index (which is not part of the general CPI) rose by 0.2% between May-June 2026 and June-July 2026. This is the second successive month that prices have risen after falling for most of the past year. For the twelve months to the end of July 2026, the index fell by 1.2%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 15, 2026.

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