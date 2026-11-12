Infrastructure construction co Barazani completes TASE IPO

Israeli construction and infrastructure company Barazani Group has completed an IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) at a company valuation of NIS 2.25 billion, before money. After the IPO, the company’s controlling shareholders Yossi Barazani and Dayan Bar will each hold a 34.6% stake.

As part of the move, led by Omri Levy’s Active underwriting firm, Israel’s largest private infrastructure company successfully raised about NIS 1 billion from local investors. One-third of the proceeds (33%) is slated to be distributed as a dividend to shareholders following completion of the IPO.

While Barazani benefited from growing investor interest in the infrastructure sector, driven by the major state investments anticipated for post-war reconstruction and development, the company had to settle for a valuation more than 20% lower than its initial target for the offering.

"There are projects of considerable scale."

Barazani CEO Dayan Bar told "Globes," "We are very pleased with the completion of this process, which marks an important milestone for us. A few months ago, we celebrated the company’s 35th anniversary. We have come a long way, and along the journey, we have learned a great deal. This move is part of a strategic plan. We actually attempted to enter the capital market back in 2007; while that effort didn't come to fruition due to external factors, we realized internally that it was for the best. It stemmed from a lack of maturity and readiness. Furthermore, the two periods cannot be compared in terms of the potential, scale, and diversity of the projects currently being launched by the state and, in this respect, too, everything worked out for the best." He adds, "We are witnessing a significant surge in the infrastructure sector. It’s not just the Metro, which is, of course, one of the most critical projects for the country over the next century, and one in which we expect to play a role in some capacity but beyond that, the entire country is developing. New residential neighborhoods are being built, all of which require infrastructure. "In addition, there are significant projects involving urban infrastructure and infrastructure rehabilitation not to mention the massive momentum in the national transport sector, which is being driven primarily by the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Finance."

Looking ahead, the funds from the offering are expected to flow entirely into the company’s coffers, supporting ongoing operations and the execution of strategic plans. These plans include, among other things, building plants for the production of synergistic raw materials, strategic acquisitions (such as quarries and complementary companies), and the expansion of infrastructure operations.

Bar continued, "Our strategic plan is to enter synergistic fields related to our industry, continue our momentum, improve across all performance metrics, and true to the values we were raised on, operate with both vigor and a conservative approach. Our aim is to become one of the leading infrastructure companies in the market - a sector in which we are already well-positioned. We anticipate successfully executing our work plan to reach a project backlog of NIS 3.5 billion, alongside synergistic initiatives that will add value to the company."

Projected revenue growth of over 70%

Founded in 1991, Barazani Group operates in sectors including road paving, the construction of bridges and interchanges, earthworks, railway infrastructure, underground utilities (water, sewage, telecommunications, and electricity), and tunneling.

Barazani had revenue of about NIS 402 million in the first half of 2026 up about 43.5% from the corresponding period last year, driven primarily by an expansion in the volume of work on active projects. Net profit rose 23% to NIS 46.3 million. Looking ahead, the company sees revenue of NIS 1.06 billion in 2026, up 72% from 2025. Barazani sees net profit of NIS 113 million in 2026, up 42% from 2025. The company has set a target of reaching annual revenue of NIS 3.5 billion by the end of 2029.

Alongside infrastructure activities, Barazani has extensive private operations in the real estate sector, including development of residential projects and urban renewal, as well as the construction and operation of income-producing properties (offices and commercial space).

Bar said, "As far as we are concerned, these are two distinct companies with different activities. Our real estate company, which is managed by external CEOs, is growing and evolving. I anticipate that it will take a few more years to reach its established targets, and it is possible that one day it, too, will go public. For now, our focus is on growing and strengthening the infrastructure company."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 12, 2026.

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