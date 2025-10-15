Infrastructure monitoring co Prisma Photonics raises $30m

Israeli infrastructure monitoring company Prisma Photonics today announced the completion of an oversubscribed $30 million financing round. This brings the total capital raised by the company to $80 million. The round was led by Protego Ventures, with participation of Adara Ventures and the investment arm of a leading Latin America Transmission operator, and from existing investors Insight Partners, Chione Switzerland, and SE Ventures (Schneider Electric’s venture arm).

Prisma Photonics is transforming existing optical fiber into the world’s most advanced infrastructure monitoring platform. The company’s AI-driven hyper-scan fiber-sensing platform has already been deployed across thousands of kilometers of critical infrastructure worldwide, including 15 Tier-1 Transmission System Operators in the US and Europe.

Prisma Photonics founder and CEO Eran Inbar said, "Critical infrastructure everywhere is under strain - whether from security threats, extreme weather, or the energy transition. Our AI capabilities allow us to translate raw optical fiber signals into actionable intelligence in real time. That means our technology can protect a military installation one day and optimize renewable energy integration the next. This funding accelerates our mission to make the world’s infrastructure safer, smarter, and more resilient."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 15, 2025.

