Intel to pay each vaccinated employee $250 bonus

Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) management has decided to offer a $250 bonus for each employee worldwide to encourage them to be vaccinated against Covid. Employees who have already been vaccinated will receive the bonus retroactively.

Moreover, Intel employees will not be required to get vaccinated on their own time with each employee being given four hours off during work time to go and get vaccinated. As a further incentive to get vaccinated, Intel employees will receive a $100 food voucher.

Intel has 110,000 employees worldwide including 14,000 employees in Israel.

Intel fabs worldwide are still not back to full capacity with major restriction on the number of employees allowed in the plant, including in Israel.

From October 1, Intel will allow vaccinated employees to fly abroad on company business and to participate in conferences and events.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 19, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021