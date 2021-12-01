Investment group Prytek raises $107m from Davidson Kempner

International investment group Prytek has raised $107 million from global investment management company Davidson Kempner. A representative of Davidson Kempner will join Prytek's board and Investments Committee. Prytek is a corporate investment group which provides investors with an innovative investment strategy combining very long term investments in service companies, with investments in a large number of technologies and startups. The service companies make use of the solutions of innovative technology companies, through which a significant competitive advantage is achieved in the market, as well as benefits from high operational efficiency.

Prytek plans to invest the new capital that it has raised to accelerate its growth strategy, among other things, by continuing its investment in one of the most promising Israeli companies of the Group: ThriveDX (formerly HackerU), which has developed a leading platform for cyber security and IT training. ThriveDX was founded in 2016 by Gil Adani (CEO) and Dan Vigdor (Chairman).

In addition to investing in ThriveDX, Prytek is preparing to expand its activities in the banking and fintech sectors (through its English financial and fintech arm Delta Capital) as well strengthening other activities.

Prytek Co-Chief Executive Officer and cofounder said, "We are excited to have Davidson Kempner as an investment partner in Prytek, which aims to transform the lives of millions of people around the world by building technologies that are industry leading and cutting-edge. This new capital will help Prytek increase the value of its assets, accelerate Prytek’s global expansion, and boost our organic and M&A activities."

Prytek’s Co-Chief Executive Officer Arnon Shiboleth added, "We see Davidson Kempner’s addition to Prytek’s shareholder base, Investment Committee and board of directors as an important milestone in the growth of our business. This new capital will further support organic and M&A-driven growth initiatives across several of our divisions and companies. This is a critical step forward for our business and will position the company well for additional near-term growth opportunities and a potential public listing."

Prytek operates in a number of main areas: the financial and fintech sector through its English arm Delta Capital, the cyber security and training sector through ThriveDX, and the human resources sector (HR-tech), and the cyber security sector.

Prytek focuses on building strong and stable companies for the long term and therefore acts to assist the companies in growing and reaching their target markets quickly, among other things by creating partnerships between service companies and technology companies and between technology companies themselves, so that the companies in the Group can benefit from the advantages and strengths of the Group's ecosystem. So far Prytek has invested in more than 30 companies in Israel and worldwide. Among the Israeli companies that Prytek has invested in through its venture capital arm are TipRanks, PayMe, Scanovate, OpenLegacy, HopOn, Ezbob and more. Prytek operates in eight countries and employs through its units more than 3,000 people.

Prytek Group's chairman is Yair Seroussi, the former Bank Hapoalim chairman, who is also currently chairman of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Enlight Renewable Energy and other companies.

Davidson Kempner is an American investment management giant, which has been operating for 38 years and manages assets worth $37 billion. The firm has offices in New York, Philadelphia, London, Dublin, Hong Kong, and Shenzen.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 1, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.