Israel agrees hostage deal - report

Israel's negotiating team in Paris has agreed the framework of a new hostage deal with mediators from the US, Egypt and Qatar, "NBC" reports according to a source familiar with the talks.

The deal would see the release of the remaining Israeli hostages in phases starting with the women and children, followed by phased pauses in the fighting and aid deliveries to Gaza, along with the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, the source told "NBC."

A draft of the agreement is being presented to Hamas today, the source added. Hamas had been insisting on an immediate permanent ceasefire first, but this was a deal-breaker for Israel.

The negotiators in France are the Qatar prime minister and the leaders of the US, Egypt and Israel's intelligence agencies.

Meanwhile for the first time in over a month, sirens were heard in the Greater Tel Aviv region and the coastal cities to the south. An estimated 11 rockets were launched at Israel from Khan Younis. Magen David Adom reported that a car was hit in Rishon Lezion but there were no casualties.

