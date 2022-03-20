Israel climbs into World Happiness Index top 10

Israel has climbed three places to ninth in the 2022 World Happiness Index, which is sponsored by the UN, University of Oxford and Columbia University, among others, and based on data and a Gallup poll. This is the first time that Israel has been ranked in the top ten.

The report ranks countries on six key variables that support well-being: income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support and generosity. The report was published today, the International Day of Happiness, by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network for the UN.

Israel is the highest ranked non-European country behind Finland, which is the world's happiest country for the fifth year running, and followed by Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden and Norway. Behind Israel in tenth place is New Zealand, followed by Austria, Australia, Ireland, Germany, Canada, the US and the UK in 17th place.

People in Lebanon (145) and Afghanistan (146) are the unhappiest with their lives. The Palestinian territories is ranked 122.

