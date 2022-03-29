Israel cloud data security co Cyera raises $60m

Israeli cloud data security company Cyera has announced the completion of a $60 million financing round led by Sequoia Capital, and with the participation of Accel, Cyberstarts and former Palo Alto Networks CMO René Bonvanie, who joins the board. The company was founded only 10 months ago and came out of stealth today.

Cyera is a cloud-native data security platform which instantly and automatically discovers all of a company’s data, across clouds and data-stores, and then determines which of that data is sensitive and where it’s most at risk, empowering teams to remediate issues.

Cyera’s platform can be connected to a company's cloud footprint in minutes, regardless of the underlying data technologies, and map all data-stores in the cloud, shining a spotlight into places that CISOs and security teams may not have been able to see before. Cyera parses and classifies this data and marks out the highest priority risks for remediation with suggested courses of action.

Cyera was founded by CEO Yotam Segev, and CTO Tamar Bar-Ilan, who served together in the IDF’s Unit 8200 where they founded, built, and ran the cloud security division. Cyera already has Fortune 500 customers and has 50 employees worldwide, including in Israel and the US.

Segev said, "The hands-on experience leading Unit 8200’s cloud security initiative gave us a real sense of both the promise and the challenges in this space. We saw just how fast data moved, replicated, and multiplied in the cloud, and how traditional approaches simply couldn’t keep pace."

The investment will be used to develop the functionality and features of the company's cloud data security platform, incorporating feedback from customers.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 29, 2022.

