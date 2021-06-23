Israel cloud security co Lightspin raises $16m

Israel cloud security platform Lightspin announced today that it has completed a $16 million Series A financing round led by Dell Technologies Capital with significant participation from existing investor Ibex Investors. This brings the company's total funding to $20 million.

Founded in 2020 by CEO Vladi Sandler and CTO Or Azarzar, Tel Aviv-based Lightspin has developed a contextual cloud security platform for cloud-native first and Kubernetes environments. The platform provides a full contextual view of all cloud assets and relationships, maps the potential attack paths, and prioritizes and remediates the most critical security issues from build to runtime. Deployed in companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500 corporations, Lightspin has been experiencing exceptional market growth.

Sandler said, "Receiving this recognition from Dell Technologies Capital, a preeminent investor in startups that are revolutionizing the cloud security space such as Zscaler, Netskope, Twistlock and Redlock, and Ibex Investors, who invested in Dome9, is a strong endorsement for Lightspin’s cutting-edge approach. We are delighted to have the faith of such experienced and proven investors behind us to build the next generation of cloud security."

With the new funds, the company plans to triple the current number of employees, with new hiring divided between Israel and the US.

