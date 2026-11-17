US defense-tech giant Anduril is in initial talks with Israel’s Ministry of Defense on the sale of tactical anti-drone air defense systems to the IDF, sources inform "Globes." These negotiations have been taking place during a series of visits to Israel by company representatives. The key factor that will determine whether these contacts evolve into formal negotiations is the price tag for each interceptor, estimated at about $50,000. If any deal is completed this would be Anduril’s first-ever contract with Israel’s Ministry of Defense.

Ministry of Defense sources told "Globes" that discussions have been taking place because Anduril is considered a leading company in its field. Generally, Israel and the US regularly conduct a series of joint trials across various domains, in which each side showcases the technologies it has developed. In the past, these joint exercises have included the use of weaponry manufactured by Anduril, which are systems currently deployed by US security forces.

From drones to missiles

Anduril’s portfolio encompasses products across all combat theaters - air, sea, land, and space - with a focus on unmanned systems. The same applies to the field of air defense, where all of the company’s systems can be operated via "Lattice," which is an AI-driven command and control (C2) software platform designed for the autonomous operation of assets and the seamless software-level integration between them.

In the air defense sector, Anduril offers several systems, most notably the Steelfin family of two-stage interceptor missiles. A unique feature of these interceptors is their modular first-stage booster, which can be swapped out based on the required interception range, altitude, and speed. This allows a single interceptor core to be adapted to a wide range of threats from low-flying, relatively slow-moving UAVs and cruise missiles to ballistic missiles. To ensure compatibility with existing platforms, Steelfin can be launched from systems such as Patriot and AEGIS. The interceptor is also capable of engaging targets either through direct impact hit-to-kill, or via a proximity-fuzed warhead that disperses fragmentation.

Another product family, designed for counter-UAS (unmanned aerial systems) operations, is Anvil, based on a drone-versus-drone concept. The company notes that Anvil serves as a high-speed interceptor specifically designed to counter Group 1 and 2 UAVs, ranging from very small to medium-sized drones. In the system’s operational workflow, the Lattice software aggregates data from radars, as well as optical and infrared sensors, to classify the threat. The operator then authorizes the launch and from that point on, navigation toward the target is entirely autonomous.

According to reports, these drones can accelerate to speeds of 320 kilometers per hour and are available in two configurations. The Anvil-M is equipped with a warhead tailored to the specific type of threat, while a portable launch unit containing two interceptor drones, with a total weight of about 115 kilograms can be carried by maneuvering forces to provide rapid frontline protection.

The third system, which has already garnered major international attention, is Roadrunner, a twin-jet aerial vehicle capable of vertical takeoff and landing. These interceptors are launched from a dedicated pad known as a Nest, which enables deployment from virtually any type of surface. The system’s primary advantage lies in its recoverability. Unlike interceptor missiles, which are lost if they fail to strike their target, Roadrunner can be retrieved and reused, reducing costs. Alongside it is the Roadrunner-M model, which can carry a variety of payloads - explosives as well as surveillance, and reconnaissance sensors and other specialized mission payloads.

Anduril does not publicly disclose the prices of its products, but company statements show that the cost of a Roadrunner-M interceptor is about one-third the price of a Patriot PAC-3 missile. Given that an advanced Patriot interceptor costs about $5.3 million, the price of a Roadrunner-M is estimated at around $1.8 million per unit. As for the Roadrunner-M, "Business Insider" has estimated its cost at between $125,000 and $500,000 per interceptor, slightly more than half the price of a RIM-116 interceptor, which costs about $920,000 per unit.

Consequently, the most plausible option currently under consideration for Israel is the Anvil system, which is estimated to cost tens of thousands of dollars per unit, depending on the configuration, unless Anduril agrees to significantly reduce the price of the Roadrunner to secure the "combat-proven" tag that comes with a deal involving Israel.

All eyes on Israel

Anduril was founded in 2017 by Palmer Luckey. Within just a few years, it has emerged as a player capable of capturing market share traditionally held by defense giants such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and RTX. The company achieves this by focusing on unmanned systems across all areas of warfare and by developing advanced tech systems at costs that are exceptionally low by US standards. A notable example is the "Barracuda" series of cruise missiles, launched in 2024, which the company claims is 30% cheaper than competing products.

In May, Anduril closed a $5 billion funding round at a company valuation of $61 billion, doubling its valuation from the previous round in June 2025. Revenue doubled in 2025, reaching $2.2 billion and its workforce has also doubled in size; and various systems have transitioned from the development phase to serial production.

This year, Anduril identified Israel as a key target market for expansion across all operational areas, including R&D, manufacturing, and sales. As revealed by "Globes" in June, Palmer Luckey wants former Israel Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amikam Norkin, to lead the company’s operations in Israel. Anduril’s stated objective is more ambitious than that of industry giants like Lockheed Martin or Boeing, which focus their Israeli presence on sales and R&D, as it includes the establishment of local manufacturing plants.

In recent months, Luckey has held a series of meetings in Israel, including with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Director General of the Ministry of Defense Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, and the Head of the Ministry of Defense’s Budget Department, Brig. Gen. Nir Weingold.

As previously reported by "Globes," Luckey also explored the potential acquisition of Israeli defense startup Kela, but his overture was rebuffed.

Anduril’s motivation for selling to the IDF is not driven solely by revenue, as Israel represents a relatively small market on a global scale, but rather by the desire to secure an "operational" (or combat-proven) tag, which would serve to boost sales worldwide.

To date, the company has secured major contracts, exceeding the typical scale seen in the Israeli market, including an agreement to supply at least 3,000 Barracuda 500M missiles to the US Department of War over a three-year period, beginning in 2027. A $192 million contract with the US Army for the development of the Titan system, designed for the collection and dissemination of battlefield intelligence, and a deal worth about $1.1 billion with Australia to expand production infrastructure and supply the Ghost Shark unmanned submarine.

Israel's Ministry of Defense said, "The Ministry is engaged in the procurement and development of counter-drone defense capabilities. In recent years, it has evaluated dozens of technologies and capabilities, the vast majority of which are Israeli-made, to develop a comprehensive range of solutions for evolving threats."

Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amikam Norkin said "I hold no official position at Anduril."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2026.

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