Israel procures 12 helicopters, 2 refueling aircraft

The Ministry of Defense Mission to the U.S. signed an agreement (LOA) with the US government for the purchase of 12 Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky helicopters, and an additional agreement for the procurement of two Boeing KC-46 refueling aircraft. The combined deal is worth $3.1 billion, which will come from the US military aid to Israel budget.

The agreement includes an option to buy six additional helicopters, the ministry statement said. The first helicopters, which will replace the Israeli Air Force's veteran Sikorsky CH-53 Yasur helicopters, are due to arrive in Israel in 2026.

The Ministry of Defense said, "The procurement of these platforms is part of a wider MOD program to strengthen the capabilities of the IDF and preparedness to face current and developing threats."

The two Boeing KC-46 refueling aircraft are ideal for long range missions such as to Iran and will join the such aircraft that Israel has already procured. Israeli tech systems will be added to both the helicopters and refueling aircraft.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 2, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.