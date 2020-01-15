Israel readies for 60 flights with world leaders

Ben Gurion Airport is preparing for a influx of visitors to Israel next week to attend an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz. Over 50 leaders from around the world will visit Israel, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, US Vice-President Mike Pence, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Spanish King Felipe VI, and Prince Charles from the UK. Each leader will be accompanied by delegations, with over 60 flights landing at Ben Gurion Airport under special security measures.

The Israel Airports Authority has announced that Terminal 1, which is reserved for low-cost airlines, will be closed to international flights on January 20-23. All of the low-cost airlines' flights and El Al Airlines' flights that usually take off from Terminal 1 will take off from Terminal 3 instead.

Inland flights from Terminal 1 to Ramon Airport near Eilat will continued as scheduled. No changes in the original flight schedule are expected.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 15, 2020

