Israel reopens amid uncertainty in north

With the war seemingly over after 40 days of fighting and the Passover holidays over, Israel returns to work today with a degree of uncertainty over whether the ceasefire with Iran will hold.

Last night the IDF Home Command lifted wartime restrictions over most of Israel, except some limits on large public gatherings, but kept restrictions in place in the north as Israel continued to attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and Iran’s proxy continued to fire rockets at the Upper Galilee. Schools are meant to reopen today but it is unclear whether many schools will complete the necessary arrangements in time.

The markets are expected to rise today and the shekel should strengthen in forex trading amid investor optimism that the war is over and the Strait of Hormuz will remain open.

Ben Gurion airport, which has allowed only limited air traffic since the start of the war on February 28 is expected to resume full operations today. But in the coming days only Israeli airlines are likely to resume scheduled flights. Foreign airlines are unlikely to return for weeks and in many cases even months.

Etihad Airways and Ethiopian Airways are scheduled to resume flights on April 16 and Wizz Air will return to Ben Gurion airport on April 27 but US carriers, Air Canada and easyJet are unlikely to return until the end of the summer.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 9, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.