Israel rescues hostage in daring Gaza raid

The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet (General Security Services) have rescued 52 year-old Israeli hostage Qaid Farhan al-Qadi in a daring raid on the southern Gaza Strip. Al-Qadi was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 from Kibbutz Magen, where he worked as a guard at the packing factory.

Al-Qadi, who is from the Negev Bedouin town of Rahat, was held hostage for 326 days. He is married with 11 children. His family have been informed of his rescue and he has been hospitalized in Soroka Hospital in Beersheva for medical checks. A spokesperson for Soroka described him as in good condition.

Al-Qadi was rescued from a tunnel in the Gaza Strip in a complex operation involving IDF units from the IDF's elite Shayetet 13 naval unit and the 162nd division, commandos and Shin Bet fighter under the IDF's Southern Command. Al-Qadi's captors are believed to have escaped.

