Israel slips in world corruption index

Transparency International, a global organization fighting corruption, has ranked Israel 33rd in its Corruption Perceptions Index for 2023 out of 180 countries listed.

After a year of power struggles over the government's judicial overhaul and the unprecedented security failure that led to the war with Hamas, Israel is again falling in the Corruption Perceptions Index after rising to 31st in 2022 with a mark of 62, from 36th and a mark of 59 in 2021. This year Israel scored 63. Among the countries with a higher score than Israel were the UAE (68) and Chile (66).

The Corruption Perceptions Index expresses the feeling among citizens and experts about the degree of corruption in the political system.

Emeritus Judge Nili Arad, Transparency International Israel chairperson, said after publication of the report. "The rise in the 2022 Index, the most impressive rise in nine years, reflected the conduct of the authorities in Israel in that year as a liberal democracy, while ensuring a strong and independent judicial system, protection of watchdogs and a free media. In government conduct, a fundamental change took place in 2023, with its main manifestation in the actions of government officials to weaken the independence of the judicial system and undermine watchdogs. An in-depth examination of the results of the 2023 index shows that the civil struggle to protect against damage the existence of a fundamental democracy, prevented a more significant decrease in Israel's score in the index for this year."

