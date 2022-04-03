Israel to introduce free public transport for over 75s

Israel's Minister of Transport Merav Michaeli and Minister of Finance Avigdor Liberman unveiled their public transport fares reform plan at a press conference today.

The plan, which includes free public transport for people aged 75 and over comes into effect in the summer. People aged 60-74 will receive a 50% discount on fares. Those aged under five will continue to travel free and children 5-18 will receive a 50% discount. People with disabilities and receiving income support will receive a 50% discount instead of the current 33%.

Under the plan the discount currently offered when loading cards with multiple rides will be cancelled. At present one flat-fare city bus ride costs NIS 6, falling to NIS 4.80 when loading multiple rides on to a card. From the summer, one flat-fare city ride will cost NIS 5.50, including 90 minutes for a second ride within a 15 kilometer radius, with no discount for multiple rides, except when buying monthly tickets. A flat fare train ride within a 15 kilometer radius will cost NIS 9.

Monthly tickets for riding buses and the light rail but not including Israel Railways will cost NIS 225. Monthly tickets for riding buses and the light rail including Israel Railways up to a distance of 40 kilometers will cost NIS 255. Monthly tickets for riding buses within a 40 kilometer radius will be available nationwide for NIS 99 excluding the Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Haifa metropolitan areas.

Michaeli said that the plan will also unify fare prices, which at present vary greatly from city to city. She said that passengers in Akko pay double what passengers in Tiberias pay. Passengers in Bnei Brak pay double what passengers in Beit Shemesh pay.

Michaeli said that 80 different fares will be merged into just five different fares. She added, "The state will subsidize public transport by 70% and in the coming years that will rise even more."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 3, 2022.

